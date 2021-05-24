For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
FRED A. DEAN of Fort Gay, 1 p.m., Young Funeral Home Chapel; Dean Cemetery.
CHARLES CURTIS FINLEY formerly of Catlettsburg, Ky., 2 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home; Community Memorial Gardens.
JAMES MASON HALL of Huntington, 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.
CLARA LOUISE JIVIDEN of Princeton, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, 11 a.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.
ROGER ALLEN McCARTY of South Point, Ohio, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Home, Huntington.
CHESTER BRENT MORRISON of Beaumont, Texas, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; Enon Cemetery.
VICKI LYNN NAPIER of Chesapeake, Ohio, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
JAN ORLAN PETTIES SR. of Huntington, 1 p.m., Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.