For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
JOHN MICHAEL CABELL of Milton, graveside service 2:30 p.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va.
RONALD CAMPBELL of Webbville, Ky., graveside services noon, Shady Grove Cemetery.
LUCILLE P. CHAPMAN of Huntington, graveside services 11 a.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
MAGGIE QUEEN GIBSON of Wayne, 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.
JUDY ELIZABETH CONNER NICHOLS of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel.
DWIGHT LEE RAMEY of Glenwood, died Sept. 25 in Edgewood Manor, Lucasville, Ohio. Graveside service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Ramey Cemetery.
RHONDA SMITH of Varney, W.Va., 11 a.m., R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky.