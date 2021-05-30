For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
LINDA SUE HEFFNER of Huntington, graveside service 2 p.m., Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio.
ZENITH “KITTY” JOHNSON of Gallipolis, Ohio, memorial service 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hill Church of Christ.
KENNETH JAMES PINKERMAN of Chesapeake, Ohio, 2:30 p.m., Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.
BUD WILLIAMS of Stone, Ky., 1 p.m., R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.