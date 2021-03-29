For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
JOYCE MARIE WHITE ADKINS of West Hamlin, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home; Thompson Cemetery.
JAMES EARNEST BRAGG of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m., McClarity Fork Church; Sias Cemetery.
FERN MCCORMICK CAMPBELL of Barboursville, 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
JOHN THOMAS CLARE of Ironton, 1:30 p.m., St. Lawrence Catholic Church; Calvary Cemetery.
THOMAS ROOSEVELT EDWARDS of Huntington, 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
PAULETTE JOHNSON of Ashland, noon, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; Burlington 37 Cemetery.
HOWARD MCCLURE PRESTON of Louisa, Ky., 1 p.m., Young Funeral Home; Greenlawn Cemetery.
JACQUELINE WILLS of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home; Centenary Cemetery.