LANNY BAILEY of Pecks Mill, W.Va., memorial service 5 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.

REV. B. CLEE EGNOR of Culloden, memorial service 7 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, Yates Crossing, Milton.

FRANCES HOPE GOULD of Huntington, memorial service 3 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.

THERESA MARIE HORN of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Haverhill Cemetery.

EVELYN MAE JOBE of Huntington, noon, Chapman’s Mortuary; Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock.

ALVA EDWARD JOHNSTON SR. of Huntington, 11 a.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

BETTY MAE LUCAS of Huntington, 1 p.m. July 1, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Spring Valley Memory Gardens.

RUTH A. WILLIAMS MARTIN of Crown City, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Good Hope Cemetery.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS SPURLOCK of Glenwood, 7 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

GARY LEE SWANN of Chesapeake, Ohio, noon, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.

GARY LEE TURLEY of West Hamlin, W.Va., 2 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Ray Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va.

