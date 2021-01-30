For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
DALLAS EUGENE ANDERSON of Rawl, W.Va., 1 p.m., R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; Anderson Family Cemetery, Rawl.
MICHAEL BACK of Coal Grove, Ohio, noon, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
CAROLYN SUE BIAS of Huntington, memorial service 11 a.m., Altizer Baptist Church.
MAUDE MARJORIE PAYNE BOWEN of Ironton, 1 p.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, livestreamed at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Facebook page; Woodland Cemetery.
WANDA LEE FERRELL COPLEY of Ona, 1 p.m. Farmdale Church of Christ, Barboursville.
ARTHUR “PETE” CROMWELL formerly of Huntington, receiving service from 1 to 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
CARLA JEAN DOYLE of Proctorville, Ohio, 10:30 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.
WINSEL EUGENE ELLIOTT of Taplin, W.Va., 2 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens.
TROY DONALD FINLEY of Lavalette, 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow.
JUANITA FOSTER of Milton, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
MELISSA ANN WOYAN HOOTEN of Sunbright, Tenn., formerly of Southside, W.Va., memorial service 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; Woyan Cemetery on Woyan’s Mountain, Southside.
ROBERT ALLEN MANNON of Huntington, celebration of life from 2 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 16, 1421 6th Ave., Huntington.
LOIS JEAN STONE of Huntington, 2 p.m., Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington; Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.
MARY LYNN WALKER of Kenova, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel.
NITA FITZWATER WATTS of Ironton, noon, Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio; Memorial Burial Park.