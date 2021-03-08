For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
HOBERT CASTEEL of Louisa, Ky., 1 p.m., Young Funeral Home; Greenlawn Cemetery.
DORIS MARIE CUPP of Lesage, W.Va., 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary; Herrenkohl Cemetery.
SYLVIA JENKINS HOLLEY of Milton, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; Barker Ridge Cemetery.
GOLDIE MAE MEADE of Hamlin, W.Va., 11 a.m., Ferrell Cemetery.
RONALD TED RAKES of Kenova, 1 p.m., Kenova United Methodist Church; Dock’s Creek Cemetery.