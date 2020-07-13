Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
VIRGINIA AMANDALINE WATTERSON MCQUEEN ALFORD of Apple Grove, W.Va., graveside services 11 a.m., Apple Grove Memorial.
LUCILLE LILLIAN BURNS of Ironton, graveside service 10 a.m., Haverhill Cemetery.
PHYLLIS ANN CASEY of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery.
JAMES ROBERT DEAN of Huntington, graveside services 4 p.m., Newman-Hatten Cemetery, Prichard.
NICHOLAS JOHN-MICHAEL PERKO of Huntington, 6 p.m., Reger Funeral Home.
MONA PATRICK PERRY of Hurricane, W.Va., 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel; McClellan-Crum Cemetery.
CAROLYN L. SAUNDERS of South Point, Ohio, 11 a.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton.
SANDRA ANN HATFIELD WEIFORD of Huntington, graveside services 2:30 p.m., Waugh Cemetery, Barboursville.