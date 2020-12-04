Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

LINDA SUE BLOOMFIELD of Pedro, Ohio, noon, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Kentucky Veterans Cemetery.

LISA GAYE McCOMAS ELLIS of Accoville, W.Va., 1 p.m., Man (W.Va.) Church of the Nazarene; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.

JAMES EDWARD FARLEY of Louisa, Ky., 5 p.m., Ceredo Church of Christ.

EVA GERALDINE STOWASSER KEATON of Milton, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton.

MONROE MILLER of Prichard, 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

