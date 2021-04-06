For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
GLADYS MARCUM BREEDING of South Point, Ohio, 1 p.m. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point; Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova.
EDDIE JOE PERRY of Wayne County, noon, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; Bean Cemetery, Prichard.
BEATRICE KATHLEEN ROSSITER of Gallipolis, Ohio, 11 a.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery.
MILDRED MAXINE SMITH of Huntington, Celebration of Life 7 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.
DERALD GENE SOWARDS of Culloden, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
RONNIE SOWARDS SR. of Hurricane, W.Va., 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane; Culloden Community Cemetery.
BRENDA DELAWDER TERRY of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, memorial service 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.
JUANITA M. THOMAS of Ironton, 10 a.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.