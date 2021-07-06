BETTY LOU HIGHTOWER CARROLL of Salt Rock, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock.
HAZEL MARIE COFFEY CHAMBERS of Delbarton, W.Va., 11 a.m., Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; Curry Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va.
JUANITA MERRITT ESKEW of Kenova, 1 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
GREGORY ALLEN GRIFFITH of Huntington, memorial gathering 1 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery.
KAREN LEE HENDRICK of Lesage, memorial service 1 p.m. Cox Landing United Methodist Church, Lesage.
GARY HOWELL of South Point, Ohio, graveside service, noon, Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.
WILLIAM BROWN HOWERTON of Huntington, 11 a.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
GLORIA Y. CRACE JENKINS of Kitts Hill, Ohio, graveside service 12:30 p.m., Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
ROBERT CLINE MARTIN of Huntington, memorial service, 7 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary.
MICHAEL O’DELL NELSON of Waterloo, Ohio, visitation 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.
FRANK FULTON SMITH of Milton, 2 p.m., Milton Baptist Church; Milton Cemetery.
EDITH MAXINE VILLARS of Point Pleasant, W.Va., graveside service 11 a.m., Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va.
HELEN WARD of Huntington, 1 p.m.; Huntington Christian Church; Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova.