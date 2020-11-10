For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
BETTY ADKINS of Ceredo, graveside service 11 a.m., Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo.
KENNETH A. CHILDERS of Rockford, Ohio, formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio, 10 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio.
JO ANN DANIELS of Proctorville, Ohio, graveside service 2:30 p.m., Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.
WILADENE FRALEY of Louisa, Ky., 11 a.m., Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; Fraley Cemetery.
WASKA BUSH KERSEY of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum.
SHIRLEY RAYLENE SADLER of Barboursville, graveside services 2 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
DAISY DEAN DUTY TABOR of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; Ohio Valley Memory Gardens.
TROY LEROY “RUDY” VARNEY of Varney, W.Va., 9 a.m., Pie (W.Va.) Church of God; Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, W.Va.