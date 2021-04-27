For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
MAX BRAMMER of Chesapeake, Ohio, 2 p.m., Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
BETTY J. MATNEY of Fort Gay, visitation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
WAYNE AARON MAYNARD JR. of Huntington, noon, Chapman’s Mortuary; Highland Memory Gardens.
DARLENE MERRITT of Huntington, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
LINDA JANE WATTS of Genoa, 1 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Ramey Cemetery.