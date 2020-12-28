For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
LUCY BALMAINE HATFIELD formerly of Barboursville, graveside service 2 p.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
RUBY JEWEL MOYE of Huntington, graveside memorial service 1:30 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
MABEL FAYE STEWART SHAFER of Prichard, W.Va., 2 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
LINDA STILTNER of Huntington, 2 p.m., Wayne Cemetery.
ROBERT WOOD of Milton, 11 a.m., Valley View Cemetery.