Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
SUSAN GERTRUDE BOWSER, 73, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., memorial service 4 p.m., Bellemead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant.
HENRY WILLIAM CLARK II of Raceland, Ky., Funeral Liturgy, noon, Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland; Maple Hill section, Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova.
TERRY GLENN GIBSON, 62, of Huntington, graveside service 1:30 p.m., Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo.
JULIA ETHEL HUNDLEY of Lenore, W.Va., 1 p.m., Little Dove United Baptist Church; Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va.
PHYLLIS ANN MAYS of Ashland, 1 p.m. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; Kirby Flats Cemetery.
ROSALIE MAY MCDADE of Leon, W.Va., graveside service 1 p.m. Bethel Church Cemetery, Leon.
RICHARD D. ROSEBERRY of Genoa, 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
CELIA WOOTON SALYER of Flat Gap, Ky., 11 a.m., Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; Jimmy Salyer Cemetery, Flat Gap, Ky.
LOREN DALE STUMBO of Gallipolis, Ohio, graveside service 1 p.m. Palestine Cemetery.
ANNA LORETTA WEDDINGTON of Hager Hill, Ky., 1 p.m., Beech Wall United Baptist Church; Johnson County Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Ky.