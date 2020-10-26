For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
STEVEN ERIC DAVIDSON of Ashland, graveside service 11 a.m., Calvary Cemetery, Ironton.
BETTY LOU SMITH FIELDS of Coal Grove, Ohio, 1 p.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
EVELYN HAGER GANNON of Ironton, noon, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
BETTY L. MCCALLISTER of Milton, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
RONALD EARL RUNNELS SR. of Huntington, service and online streaming 2 p.m., Beard Mortuary; Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
SHARON KAY SEAGRAVES of Ashland, graveside service 11 a.m., Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky.
WANDA SUE SOVINE of Culloden, 2 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park Mausoleum, Hurricane, W.Va.
RANDY LEE VANOVER of Bruno, W.Va., graveside service 2 p.m., White/Vanover Cemetery, Bruno.
CARL RUSSELL WILKES II of Huntington, visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.