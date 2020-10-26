Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

STEVEN ERIC DAVIDSON of Ashland, graveside service 11 a.m., Calvary Cemetery, Ironton.

BETTY LOU SMITH FIELDS of Coal Grove, Ohio, 1 p.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

EVELYN HAGER GANNON of Ironton, noon, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

BETTY L. MCCALLISTER of Milton, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

RONALD EARL RUNNELS SR. of Huntington, service and online streaming 2 p.m., Beard Mortuary; Ridgelawn Memorial Park.

SHARON KAY SEAGRAVES of Ashland, graveside service 11 a.m., Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky.

WANDA SUE SOVINE of Culloden, 2 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park Mausoleum, Hurricane, W.Va.

RANDY LEE VANOVER of Bruno, W.Va., graveside service 2 p.m., White/Vanover Cemetery, Bruno.

CARL RUSSELL WILKES II of Huntington, visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.