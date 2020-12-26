For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
ROGER LAVERNE HAYES of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.
GREGORY WILSON KINGERY of Lesage, graveside service 2:30 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Lesage.
MARK DUANE MIDKIFF of Branchland, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Midkiff Cemetery, Branchland.
JOHN MORAN of Huntington, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington; Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.
DONNA REYNOLDS MEADOWS of Proctorville, Ohio, 2 p.m. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.