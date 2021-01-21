The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

MARGARET FRANCES WALLACE GOODMAN BURCHAM of Huntington, private services 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, livestreamed at www.regerfh.com.

TERESA ANN DANIEL of Tomahawk, Ky., noon, Pack Bottom Church; Earl Daniel Cemetery.

FRANK DeMARTINO of Ashland, Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland.

ANITA ANN EARLS of Huntington, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.

MARY LOU HUNT of Ironton, noon, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Sugar Creek Cemetery.

JAMES L. WHITE SR. of Kistler, W.Va., 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; Forest Lan Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.

