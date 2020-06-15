Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
NINA JEAN BOWLES of Southside, W.Va., graveside services 11 a.m., Harmony Cemetery, Southside, W.Va. Social distancing will be observed and facemasks are recommended.
BETTY BURG BUTLER of Ironton, 1 p.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Haverhill Cemetery. There will be a Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities service at 12:45 p.m.
CAROLYN HUMPHREY of Kitts Hill, Ohio, noon, Phillips Funeral Home; Myrtle Ridge Cemetery.
HARRY TENNYSON ISON of Lavalette, 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; Spring Valley Memory Gardens.
AMBER NICOLE JENKINS of Kenova, 2 p.m., Templeton Cemetery.
PAULINE NEVADA KRIMM of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., 1:30 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens.
LARRY MCMILLION of Dunlow, 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Maryland Napier Cemetery at Dunlow.
HOMER ALLEN MORGAN of Ironton, military graveside service 3 p.m., Mausoleum of Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, 5802 Elder Rd., Canal Winchester, Ohio.
CORRINE NEACE of Belfry, Ky., 1 p.m., R.E. Rogers Funeral Home;Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky.
JOHN E. SHEETS of Patriot, Ohio, 11 a.m., Willis Funeral Home; Ohio Valley Memory Gardens.