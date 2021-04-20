The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

CHARLES JUNIOR BRYAN of Barboursville, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock.

LAWRENCE JOSEPH HAAS of Gallipolis, Ohio, Memorial Mass 5:30 p.m., St. Louis Catholic Church, Gallipolis.

VICTOR LEE KERSEY of Ashland, 11 a.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel.

GEORGE RAY SMITH, of Chapmanville, W.Va., 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.

EDSEL DWIGHT STATEN of Proctorville, Ohio, graveside service 1 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery.

BARBARA ADDIS WOODBURN of Ironton, noon, Ironton First Church of the Nazarene; Woodland Cemetery.

PAMELA SUE WRIGHT of Louisa, Ky., 1 p.m., Young Funeral Home, Louisa; Riverview Memorial Gardens.

