For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

PEGGY JO ARTHUR of Huntington, 4 p.m., Reger Funeral Home.

ROGER DALE ENDICOTT JR. of Davin, W.Va., gathering of friends, 1 to 3 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.

DAVID KEITH HANKINS of South Point, Ohio, 1 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; Highland Memorial Gardens.

RONALD DALE LUCAS of Huntington, 12:30 p.m., Reger Funeral Home Chapel, Huntington; 2 p.m. Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. Service will be webcast at www.regerfh.com.

GERALD LYONS SR. of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.

FRANK DALE PLYBON SR. of Huntington, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

JOEL DAVID RICHARDS of Huntington, Service of Remembrance 11 a.m., Grace Gospel Church. Please follow social distancing and wear face coverings.

CHARLES DARRELL SALMONS of Hamlin, W.Va., 5:30 p.m., private residence.

WILBUR FRANKLIN THACKER II of Coal Grove, Ohio, graveside service 1 p.m., Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

KURT M. WHITLEY of Hendersonville, N.C., 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

MARY FRANCES WHITLEY of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery.

