For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

NORMAN BLAINE CHAPMAN of Lesage, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; Greenbottom Memorial Park, Greenbottom.

SHERYL VAUGHAN ELLIOTT of Milton, friends and family gather noon to 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. There will be no funeral service.

TERRY ANN GREENWOOD of West Columbia, W.Va., 10 a.m., Lakin Chapel; Lakin Cemetery.

JAMES ROBERT MARTIN of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel

WILLIAM HARRIS ROBERTS of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.

EVELYN MARLENE RUTHERFORD of Huntington, graveside service 10 a.m., Plybon Cemetery, Huntington.

JACKIE C. SLONE JR. of Prichard, 1:30 p.m., Hazlett Cemetery.

CHARLES LEE SMITH JR. of Point Pleasant, W.Va., memorial service 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

