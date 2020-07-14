Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
NOAH GENE SCOTT ARTHUR of Huntington, 4 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
PAUL RICHARD CAIN JR. of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, visitation noon to 1 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; memorial service will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
LUTHER CASH of Ashland, graveside service 11 a.m., Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.
CORA SEAY FINLEY of East Lynn, graveside service noon, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E Broad St. Columbus, Ohio.
RONNIE NAPIER of Proctorville, Ohio, 1 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; Asbury Cemetery, Wayne.