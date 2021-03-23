For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
KEVIN LEON ADKINS of Fort Gay, 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home; Elmwood Cemetery Annex.
SCOTTIE DALE ADKINS of Huntington, 1 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Adkins Family Cemetery.
LARRY E. BOLLING of Huntington, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary; Woodmere Memorial Park.
NANCY ROSS KINCADE of Huntington, 11 a.m., Woodmere Memorial Park.
JOANN MARCUM of South Point, Ohio, graveside service 2 p.m., Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
WILLIAM CLEATIS McCOY JR. of Crum, formerly of Sarah Ann, W.Va., 2 p.m., Word of Life Church, Logan, W.Va., livestreamed at the church Facebook page; McCoy Family Cemetery, Crum, W.Va.
LARRY G. PERRY of Branchland, W.Va., 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Perry Cemetery, Branchland.
MARY LOU SITES of Ironton, graveside service 11 a.m., Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.