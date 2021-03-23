The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

KEVIN LEON ADKINS of Fort Gay, 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home; Elmwood Cemetery Annex.

SCOTTIE DALE ADKINS of Huntington, 1 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Adkins Family Cemetery.

LARRY E. BOLLING of Huntington, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary; Woodmere Memorial Park.

NANCY ROSS KINCADE of Huntington, 11 a.m., Woodmere Memorial Park.

JOANN MARCUM of South Point, Ohio, graveside service 2 p.m., Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.

WILLIAM CLEATIS McCOY JR. of Crum, formerly of Sarah Ann, W.Va., 2 p.m., Word of Life Church, Logan, W.Va., livestreamed at the church Facebook page; McCoy Family Cemetery, Crum, W.Va.

LARRY G. PERRY of Branchland, W.Va., 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Perry Cemetery, Branchland.

MARY LOU SITES of Ironton, graveside service 11 a.m., Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

