For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

JIMMY LEE FOSTER of Milton, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

JERRY MAX HENDERSON of South Point, Ohio, 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery.

Due to inclement weather, the funeral service for NANCY L. BEASLEY of Huntington, has been postponed to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, with burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed at the funeral home’s Facebook, YouTube and web pages.

