For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
JOYCE ELLEN ADKINS of Mount Gay, W.Va., 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
KENNY COLSTON of Hurricane, W.Va., 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, W.Va.; Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
BARRY DEAN DEPRIEST of Wheelersburg, Ohio, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.
EMMA JANE HARPER of Catlettsburg, Ky., memorial service 4 p.m., Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland.
DR. W.R. “DICK” LOCKHART JR. of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Huntington, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery.
ROBERT DALE McALISTER of Catlettsburg, Ky., 12:30 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky.
MATTHEW ALLEN MOORE of Blacklick, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.