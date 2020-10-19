Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

JEWELL M. JOHNSON BALSIGER of Ashland, graveside service 11 a.m., Bellefonte Memorial Gardens.

LINDA E. BURCHAM of Proctorville, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.

IRENE HUPP LUNSFORD CHAPMAN of Ona, graveside service 11 a.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

HAYDEN BRUCE HEDRICK of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

DONALD EARL KELLEY of South Point, Ohio, public visitation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio

ARTHUR GARY PERRY of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, graveside services 2 p.m., Myrtle Chapel Cemetery.

PATSY R. STANLEY of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio.

TREVA LYNN SULLIVAN of Lavalette, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Bowen Cemetery, Huntington.

