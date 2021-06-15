For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
JASON ADKINS of Wayne, 1 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; Greasy Ridge Cemetery.
KAY YVONNE SAUNDERS BARKER of Ashland, memorial service, noon, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel.
PHYLLIS REGINA DAVIS of Huntington, 1 p.m., Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance.
CHARLES FRANKLIN DISHMAN 11 a.m., Maple Hill Cemetery.
EARNEST LOWELL GRIMMETT of Accoville, W.Va., 1 p.m., Lundale (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
CHARLES WESLEY RAY of Barboursville, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park.
JOHN ROBERT SHOTSKY of Ironton, memorial service 7 p.m., Church of the King, 801 S. 5th Street, Ironton.
CAROL WEBB of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, 10 a.m., Schneider Hall Funeral Home; Highland Memorial Gardens.