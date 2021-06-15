The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

JASON ADKINS of Wayne, 1 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; Greasy Ridge Cemetery.

KAY YVONNE SAUNDERS BARKER of Ashland, memorial service, noon, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel.

PHYLLIS REGINA DAVIS of Huntington, 1 p.m., Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance.

CHARLES FRANKLIN DISHMAN 11 a.m., Maple Hill Cemetery.

EARNEST LOWELL GRIMMETT of Accoville, W.Va., 1 p.m., Lundale (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.

CHARLES WESLEY RAY of Barboursville, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park.

JOHN ROBERT SHOTSKY of Ironton, memorial service 7 p.m., Church of the King, 801 S. 5th Street, Ironton.

CAROL WEBB of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, 10 a.m., Schneider Hall Funeral Home; Highland Memorial Gardens.

