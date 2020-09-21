For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
RONNIE LEE ABRAMS SR. of Pedro, Ohio, 1 p.m., Hanging Rock (Ohio) Apostolic Church; Blackfork Cemetery.
MYRON K. BAILES of Huntington, graveside service 2 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery.
JAMES LEE BARNETT of Huntington, graveside services 2 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
CATHERINE BOSTIC of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; Centenary Cemetery.
OSCAR FRANKLIN “SONNY” GERLACH of Point Pleasant, W.Va., private graveside service 1:30 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
CLAUDE RICHARD KNIGHT of Huntington, Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Chapman’s Mortuary The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory.
BOBBY GENE PENNINGTON of Williamson, W.Va., 1 p.m., River Ministries Church, Williamson, W.Va.; Mountain View memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va.
MIKE ROARK of Robinette, W.Va., memorial service, noon, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
RONALD DENNIS “R.D.” STOWERS of Culloden 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va.; private burial in Elkins Cemetery, Griffithsville, W.Va.