For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
CHLORA MAE EVANS of Barboursville, 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
LARRY VIRGIL FINLEY JR. of Wayne, memorial service 3 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
WILLIAM ROBERT LYNCH of Prichard, 3 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; Riggs Cemetery.
JOSHUA DAVID MAYNARD of South Point, Ohio, 2 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
PHYLLIS PERRY of Ashland, graveside service 1 p.m., Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Ashland.
CLARA YVONNE ROSS RIGNEY of Huntington, 2 p.m., Abbey of Devotion at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
LOWEN CLINE SAUNDERS of Crown City, Ohio, graveside service 12:30 p.m., Sanders #2 Cemetery, Lawrence County, Ohio. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
RONALD LEE WHITE of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.