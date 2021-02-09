The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

CHARLOTTE ANN BLANAR of Proctorville, Ohio, graveside service 1 p.m., Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.

EDGAR BLANKENSHIP SR. of Wayne, graveside services 1 p.m., Price-Mills Cemetery, Wayne.

JOYCE K. BOGGS of Ironton, 1 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

CARLOS CISCO of Beech Creek, W.Va., 1 p.m., Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; Looney Curve Cemetery, Devon, W.Va.

ALBERT HARDY ELLIS of Kistler, W.Va., graveside service 1 p.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.

VIVIAN MAY ENDICOTT of Point Pleasant, W.Va., 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; Oaklawn Cemetery, Pea Ridge, Huntington.

DELLA KAYE PORTER of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; East Carter Memory Gardens, Grayson, Ky.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.