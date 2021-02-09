For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
CHARLOTTE ANN BLANAR of Proctorville, Ohio, graveside service 1 p.m., Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.
EDGAR BLANKENSHIP SR. of Wayne, graveside services 1 p.m., Price-Mills Cemetery, Wayne.
JOYCE K. BOGGS of Ironton, 1 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.
CARLOS CISCO of Beech Creek, W.Va., 1 p.m., Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; Looney Curve Cemetery, Devon, W.Va.
ALBERT HARDY ELLIS of Kistler, W.Va., graveside service 1 p.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
VIVIAN MAY ENDICOTT of Point Pleasant, W.Va., 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; Oaklawn Cemetery, Pea Ridge, Huntington.
DELLA KAYE PORTER of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; East Carter Memory Gardens, Grayson, Ky.