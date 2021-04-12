The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MONDAY

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

HELEN KATHRYN BARKER of Chesapeake, Ohio, 1 p.m., Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.

CHARLES RICHARD BROWN of South Point, Ohio, 11 a.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.

MARGARET SARALYN LUTZ of Ironton, noon, Central Christian Church, 1541 South 7th Street, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.

SUSAN CRAIG MALONE of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

VERNON LEE MARTIN of Proctorville, Ohio, noon, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.

DAVID ALLEN RATLIFF of Kenova, graveside service 2 p.m., Maple Hill Cemetery.

GREGORY J. STEPP of Turkey Creek, Kentucky, 7 p.m., Hatfield Funeral Chapel.

RANDY STEVENSON of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery.

BARBARA JEAN THOMPSON of Proctorville, Ohio, visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

PAUL PRESTON WILSON of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; Johnson County Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Kentucky.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you