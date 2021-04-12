MONDAY
For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
HELEN KATHRYN BARKER of Chesapeake, Ohio, 1 p.m., Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.
CHARLES RICHARD BROWN of South Point, Ohio, 11 a.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.
MARGARET SARALYN LUTZ of Ironton, noon, Central Christian Church, 1541 South 7th Street, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.
SUSAN CRAIG MALONE of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
VERNON LEE MARTIN of Proctorville, Ohio, noon, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
DAVID ALLEN RATLIFF of Kenova, graveside service 2 p.m., Maple Hill Cemetery.
GREGORY J. STEPP of Turkey Creek, Kentucky, 7 p.m., Hatfield Funeral Chapel.
RANDY STEVENSON of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery.
BARBARA JEAN THOMPSON of Proctorville, Ohio, visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
PAUL PRESTON WILSON of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; Johnson County Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Kentucky.