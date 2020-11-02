For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
BRANDON E. JEFFERS of Southside, W.Va. graveside service noon, Jeffers Family Cemetery, Southside.
ROBERT LARRY KELLY JR. of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; Eaves Cemetery.
ROBERT LEE KENNEDY of Logan, W.Va., formerly Accoville and Elk Creek, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church at McConnell; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
HARRIET MAY KIGER of Kenova, 10 a.m., Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance.
DANIEL P. MAHAN of Cheshire, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire.
DOROTHY PERRY of Ceredo formerly of Fort Gay, 5 p.m., Young Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gay,
GLEN PETERS of South Point, Ohio, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Peters Cemetery, Fort Gay.
ROBERT E. PHELPS of Ashland, 1 p.m., Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
STEVE B. PITTS of Huntington, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary; Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance, Garden Building.