Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

BRANDON E. JEFFERS of Southside, W.Va. graveside service noon, Jeffers Family Cemetery, Southside.

ROBERT LARRY KELLY JR. of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; Eaves Cemetery.

ROBERT LEE KENNEDY of Logan, W.Va., formerly Accoville and Elk Creek, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church at McConnell; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.

HARRIET MAY KIGER of Kenova, 10 a.m., Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance.

DANIEL P. MAHAN of Cheshire, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire.

DOROTHY PERRY of Ceredo formerly of Fort Gay, 5 p.m., Young Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gay,

GLEN PETERS of South Point, Ohio, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Peters Cemetery, Fort Gay.

ROBERT E. PHELPS of Ashland, 1 p.m., Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel.

STEVE B. PITTS of Huntington, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary; Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance, Garden Building.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.