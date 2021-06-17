For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
JAMES LEE BIAS of Accoville, W.Va., noon, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
JAMES HERBERT BLACK of Culloden, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va.
KAYLA NICOLE BLEDSOE of Winfield, W.Va., 3 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
BRENDA KAY COOK of Milton, memorial service 7 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va.
THOMAS RAY DICK of Huntington, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.
HERMAN DAVID GRANT of Kingston, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, 1 p.m. D.W. Swick Funeral Home, New Boston, Ohio; Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, Ohio.
SHEILA SUE LILLY of Logan, W.Va., memorial service 5:30 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.
CHINA MARIE MARKHAM of Huntington, home-going service 1 p.m., Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
ALFREDA MITCHELL of Huntington, 11 a.m., Beard Mortuary, Huntington; Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.
MARYBETH PYLES of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., 1 p.m., Faith Gospel Church, Gallipolis Ferry; Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
GLENDON RICE of Catlettsburg, Ky., 1 p.m., Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg; Catlettsburg Cemetery.
MYRTLE WILLIAMSON TAYLOR of Milton, 11 a.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville.
NEVOYNNE WORKMAN of Marion, Ohio formerly of Louisa, Ky., 2 p.m., Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; Workman Cemetery.