Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
ALVIN EUGENE BLAKE of Gallipolis, Ohio, 2:30 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; Macedonia Cemetery. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask.
PAMELA GALE BRYANT of Point Pleasant, W.Va., 2 p.m., Bellemead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; Forest Hills Cemetery, Letart, W.Va.
EDDIE CUMMINGS JR., of Sias, W.Va., 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Adkins-Cummings Cemetery, Sias, W.Va.
HELEN RAYE ELKINS of East Lynn, 1 p.m. Aug. 4, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Asbury Cemetery.
CAROLYN SUE HARVEY of Accoville, W.Va., noon, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
HARRISON WOODROW HOBBS of Ona, graveside services, noon, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
GLORIA BETH FOX HOPPER of Ironton, 1 p.m., Ironton First Church of the Nazarene; graveside services will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.
PARIS WILSON MCSWEENEY JR. of Huntington, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.