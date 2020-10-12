For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
CAROLYN SUE FLOYD ASH of Lesage, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Greenbottom Memorial Park.
JEWELL DEANNA CHAMBERS of South Point, Ohio, 11 a.m., Reger Funeral Chapel;Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va.
JAMES ANTHONY CREMEANS of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m., Mildred United Baptist Church; Franklin Cemetery, Branchland.
RAYMOND LEE CREMEANS SR., of Huntington, 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
EMMA MAE MILLER of Huntington, graveside service 2 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.
CURTIS RAY RUNYON JR. of Williamson, W.Va., 2 p.m., R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; Runyon Family Cemetery, Scarlet Road, Delbarton, W.Va.
NORMA LEE STRATTON of Milton, graveside service 2 p.m., Milton Cemetery.
BARBARA ANN SWAFFORD of Turkey Creek, Ky.,11 a.m., R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; Blackburn Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky.