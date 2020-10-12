Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

CAROLYN SUE FLOYD ASH of Lesage, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Greenbottom Memorial Park.

JEWELL DEANNA CHAMBERS of South Point, Ohio, 11 a.m., Reger Funeral Chapel;Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va.

JAMES ANTHONY CREMEANS of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m., Mildred United Baptist Church; Franklin Cemetery, Branchland.

RAYMOND LEE CREMEANS SR., of Huntington, 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

EMMA MAE MILLER of Huntington, graveside service 2 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.

CURTIS RAY RUNYON JR. of Williamson, W.Va., 2 p.m., R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; Runyon Family Cemetery, Scarlet Road, Delbarton, W.Va.

NORMA LEE STRATTON of Milton, graveside service 2 p.m., Milton Cemetery.

BARBARA ANN SWAFFORD of Turkey Creek, Ky.,11 a.m., R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; Blackburn Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.