Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
VIOLET I. BLAIN of Apple Grove, W.Va., 1 p.m., Beale Chapel Cemetery.
LOVUS BREWER of Kitts Hill, Ohio, 1 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.
HELEN JOYCE BROWN of Madison Creek, W.Va., 1 p.m., Lyburn (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; Brown Cemetery, Madison Creek.
ELVA LOUISE DAVIS of Barboursville, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
WILLIAM E. ELLIS of Ona, 11 a.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
SHARRIE ARCHIE MAYNARD PACK of Wayne, 1 p.m., Greasy Ridge Cemetery.