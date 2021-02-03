For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
BRENDA ALVENA ADKINS of Hamlin, W.Va., visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; graveside service following at Pea Ridge Cemetery, Spurlockville, W.Va.
HELEN CATHERINE MOODY ANABARAONYE of Huntington, 1 p.m., Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.
JUAN JACQUES BRYANT of Huntington, 2 p.m., Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion.
PAMELA MAE CRUM of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Crum Family Cemetery, Branchland.
CALLIE DENT of Chapmanville, W.Va., graveside service 2 p.m., David Cemetery, Harts, W.Va.
JAMES T. EARLE III of Turtle Creek, Ky., noon, Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church; family cemetery at Turkey Creek.
JOSEPH LEE FRAZIER of Kenova, 11 a.m., Rollins Funeral Home.
SHIRLEY SUE FUNDERBURK of Huntington, 1 p.m., White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville.
LANCE AARON HANEY of Ironton, 1 p.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.
ROBERT LEE RICE of South Point, Ohio, gathering of friends and family from 2 to 3 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
MARTHA P. SANDERS of Columbus, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; Providence Cemetery.
GEORGE EDWARD SMITH of Sidney, Ky., 1 p.m., Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church, Sidney; Cochran Cemetery, Sidney.
WANDA LEE DEAN THOMPSON of Fort Gay, 3 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne.
WILLIAM LEE WADDELL I of Coal Grove, Ohio, graveside service, noon, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.