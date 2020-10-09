Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

PHYLLIS NICOLE ADKINS of Mallory, W.Va., 1 p.m., Lundale Freewill Baptist Church; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.

PAULINE FERRELL of DeSoto, Mo., formerly Chapmanville, W.Va., 3 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.

HOWARD WAYNE FOWLER of Fort Gay, 1 p.m., Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; Thompson Cemetery, Vinson Branch.

BETTY LEIGH KITCHEN FULTON of Culloden, committal service 10 a.m., Woodmere Memorial Park.

WILLIAM ROY FRANZ of Ashland, 3 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park.

JOHN JAY JUSTICE JR. of Chesapeake, Ohio, graveside service 1 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne.

MARJORIE ANN LAWRENCE of Ranger, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Press Farley Cemetery, Cove Gap.

NOLA BELLE LEMASTER of Winchester, Ky., formerly Ashland, 1 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene; Keaton Community Cemetery, Johnson County.

DALE L. MORRIS of Huntington, visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Private funeral.

SCOTT DANIEL THACKER of Sidney, Ky., 1 p.m., Canada Freewill Baptist Church; Smith Cemetery, Sidney.

JACK H. WALKER of Ironton, graveside service, noon, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

NORMAN JACKSON WORLEY of Huntington, committal service 2 p.m., Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington.

