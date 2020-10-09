For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
PHYLLIS NICOLE ADKINS of Mallory, W.Va., 1 p.m., Lundale Freewill Baptist Church; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
PAULINE FERRELL of DeSoto, Mo., formerly Chapmanville, W.Va., 3 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
HOWARD WAYNE FOWLER of Fort Gay, 1 p.m., Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; Thompson Cemetery, Vinson Branch.
BETTY LEIGH KITCHEN FULTON of Culloden, committal service 10 a.m., Woodmere Memorial Park.
WILLIAM ROY FRANZ of Ashland, 3 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park.
JOHN JAY JUSTICE JR. of Chesapeake, Ohio, graveside service 1 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne.
MARJORIE ANN LAWRENCE of Ranger, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Press Farley Cemetery, Cove Gap.
NOLA BELLE LEMASTER of Winchester, Ky., formerly Ashland, 1 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene; Keaton Community Cemetery, Johnson County.
DALE L. MORRIS of Huntington, visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Private funeral.
SCOTT DANIEL THACKER of Sidney, Ky., 1 p.m., Canada Freewill Baptist Church; Smith Cemetery, Sidney.
JACK H. WALKER of Ironton, graveside service, noon, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
NORMAN JACKSON WORLEY of Huntington, committal service 2 p.m., Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington.