Due to inclement weather, some services might be postponed. Check with the funeral home before heading out.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

MARIE ASBURY of Huntington, 2 p.m., Reger Funeral Home, Huntington.

NANCY L. BEASLEY of Huntington, 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

RONALD LEE COMBS of Proctorville, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.

ROBERT ANTHONY LUNSFORD of Milton, 6 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

REBECCA MAE MAYNARD McKEE of Hamlin, W.Va., 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Wanda Mae Memorial Cemetery, Hamlin.

