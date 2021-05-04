For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
ANNA JEAN ALEXANDER of Wayne, memorial service 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
LILLIAN GERALDINE CREMEANS JEFFERS of Bidwell, Ohio, noon, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; Pete Meadows Cemetery.
CECILIA CAROLEEN MARTIN of Huntington, 2 p.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
CAROLYN LOUISE McDANIELS of Ironton, graveside service 10 a.m., Woodland Cemetery Section 1.
DEWEY ALVA McGLONE SR. of Waterloo, Ohio, 1 p.m., Macedonia Cemetery, Waterloo.