PHYLLIS ANN BROUGHTON of Ashland, 2 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Dixon Cemetery, Westwood, Ky.

VELVA E. CASEY of Bidwell, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; Vinton Memorial Park.

KATHERINE JO CLONCH of Point Pleasant, W.Va., memorial service 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; Sandhill Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

ANYCE G. FIELD of Flatwoods, Ky., graveside service 1 p.m., Woodland Cemetery; memorial service 3 p.m., South Point Church of God.

WILLIS GUE of Lesage, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Green Valley Cemetery.

CHARLES F. HOLLAND of Daytona Beach, Fla., graveside service 11 a.m., Joe Carter Cemetery, Louisa, Ky.

ROGER D. MARSHALL JR. of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.

JACK EUGENE McCLELLAND of Ashland, visitation from noon to 2 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Private burial.

TARA DAWN LAYNE ODISHOO of Roselle, Ill., formerly of South Point, Ohio, 2 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point; White Cottage Cemetery, South Point.

DIANNA MAYNARD POINDEXTER of Bossier City, La., formerly of Wayne, 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne.

JEANETTE RIDER of Huntington, noon, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

MARY MARGARET SPILLMAN RUSSELL of Ironton, 11 a.m., City Mission Church, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.

JANET ROBERTA WALKER of Huntington, 11 a.m., Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio; Midkiff Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.

MAXINE WAUGH of Lewis Center, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Slone Creek, Ohio.

JOSHUA DALE WHEATON of Mount Sterling, Ky., 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel; Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.

