Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
ALICE MAE AGEE of Huntington, memorial service 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary.
GARY DANIEL BURDETTE of Huntington, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock.
RICHARD ALAN CARTER of Barboursville, memorial service noon to 2 p.m., East Campbell Park United Baptist Church, Huntington.
WILLIAM HENRY FERGUSON JR. of Kitts Hill, Ohio, visitation 2 to 3:30 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
WILLIAM EUGENE and LOIS GALYEAN of Scott Depot, W.Va., 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
BILLY BABE HALSTEAD of Huntington, graveside service 1 p.m., Halstead Family Cemetery, Pool, W.Va.
JUANITA D. HARVEY of Kistler, W.Va., 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
CHERYL LEA JOHNSTON of Milton, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
JAMES ROGER MULLINS of Harts, W.Va., 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; Mullins Cemetery, Harts.
CATHY ANN THACKER of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m. 158 Roy Branch Road, Branchland; Thacker Family Cemetery, Branchland.
DENNIS RAY THACKER JR. of Ironton, visitation from 1 to 3 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.
CARL DEAN TUMBLESON of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio.
PAUL E. YODER II of Henderson, W.Va., 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. W.Va.; Concord Cemetery, Henderson.