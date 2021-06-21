The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SHIRLEY JEAN ARMSTRONG of Chesapeake, Ohio, 1 p.m., Christ Temple Church; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

BEULAH HARDIN of Louisa, Ky., 1 p.m., Young Funeral Home; Berry Cemetery.

DANNY EUGENE HENRY of South Point, Ohio, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Pine Grove Cemetery.

RICHARD WILLIAMS LYTTON of Huntington, memorial service 11 a.m., Trinity Episcopal Church.

BETTY LEE MAYNARD of Wayne, 11 a.m., Morris Funeral Home; Jerry Williamson Cemetery.

BOBBY JOE SMITH of Williamson, W.Va., memorial service, noon, Nolan Church of God Acts 20:28.

AIRIEL SHAI WALLACE of Dingess, W.Va., 2 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Center; Marcum Cemetery.

RONALD EUGENE WEBB of Kitts Hill, Ohio, noon, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; Leatherwood Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio.

