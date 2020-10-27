For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
HOWARD GRANT ADKINS of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Franklin Cemetery, Branchland.
SCOTT ALLISON of Gallipolis, Ohio, Gallipolis Elks Lodge 107 service 7 p.m. with funeral following, Gallipolis First Church of the Nazarene.
ROBERT EUGENE BEHELER of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
SHIRLEY KITTY BOCOCK of Huntington, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; Woodmere Memorial Park.
MONA A. FORTH of Huntington, graveside gathering 1 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Peace.
CATHERINE JOYCE NASH MORGAN of Huntington, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
PAUL E. ROSS of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio.