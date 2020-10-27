Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

HOWARD GRANT ADKINS of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Franklin Cemetery, Branchland.

SCOTT ALLISON of Gallipolis, Ohio, Gallipolis Elks Lodge 107 service 7 p.m. with funeral following, Gallipolis First Church of the Nazarene.

ROBERT EUGENE BEHELER of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington.

SHIRLEY KITTY BOCOCK of Huntington, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; Woodmere Memorial Park.

MONA A. FORTH of Huntington, graveside gathering 1 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Peace.

CATHERINE JOYCE NASH MORGAN of Huntington, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

PAUL E. ROSS of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio.

