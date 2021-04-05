The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

BESSIE CHRISTINE COUNTS of Milton, 2 p.m., Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

MARY FRANCES SMALLRIDGE DILLON of Huntington, 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

JAMES SHERMAN GRIFFITH of Columbus, Ohio, 11 a.m., Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; McGinnis Family Cemetery, Louisa.

MARY VIRGINIA JOHNSON of Lavalette, 1 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Hillcrest Cemetery.

DELORES LEE JOLLEY of Charleston, 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary.

ONAN JAMES MURNAHAN of Ironton, graveside service, noon, Aid Cemetery.

SARAH DANIELLE RIDDLE of Ona, Celebration of Life, 7 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.

MARSHA GAIL THOMPSON of Cyclone, W.Va., celebration of life, 11 a.m., Claypool United Methodist Church; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.

TERRY NED WORKMAN of Dunbar, W.Va., memorial service at 6 p.m., 36th Street Tabernacle Church, 4th Avenue, Huntington (Guyandotte).

