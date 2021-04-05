For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
BESSIE CHRISTINE COUNTS of Milton, 2 p.m., Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
MARY FRANCES SMALLRIDGE DILLON of Huntington, 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
JAMES SHERMAN GRIFFITH of Columbus, Ohio, 11 a.m., Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; McGinnis Family Cemetery, Louisa.
MARY VIRGINIA JOHNSON of Lavalette, 1 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Hillcrest Cemetery.
DELORES LEE JOLLEY of Charleston, 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary.
ONAN JAMES MURNAHAN of Ironton, graveside service, noon, Aid Cemetery.
SARAH DANIELLE RIDDLE of Ona, Celebration of Life, 7 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.
MARSHA GAIL THOMPSON of Cyclone, W.Va., celebration of life, 11 a.m., Claypool United Methodist Church; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
TERRY NED WORKMAN of Dunbar, W.Va., memorial service at 6 p.m., 36th Street Tabernacle Church, 4th Avenue, Huntington (Guyandotte).