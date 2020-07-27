Essential reporting in volatile times.

Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.

DANIESE BROWN of Huntington, noon, New Life Church; Forest Lawn Cemetery.

DENISE JEAN FOLEY of Johnson City, Tenn., formerly Ashland, graveside service noon, Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland.

CHRISTINA SAMSON BALLINGALL GILLIES of Point Pleasant, W.Va., 11:30 a.m., New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant; Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va.

RAYMOND CLAY MAY of Huntington, 2 p.m., 26th Street Baptist Church, Huntington.

LISA ANN COOPER SAUL of Grifithsville, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Walker Adkins Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.

PAUL E. YOUNG of Webbville, Ky., 11 a.m., Cherokee Community Cemetery.

