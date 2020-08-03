Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
WALTER CULLEN CHESSER of South Point, Ohio, memorial service 11 a.m., Fairland Southern Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio.
MARY ELIZABETH REED DAWSON of McCormick, S.C., formerly Russell, Ky., graveside service, noon, Ashland Cemetery.
KAREN DIXON of Huntington, graveside services 11 a.m., Bowen Cemetery.
MILFORD MARIE EVANS of Chapmanville, W.Va., 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
LORETTA GIBBS of Huntington, memorial service, 1 p.m., Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
CLARENCE GEORGE GODBY of Milton, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
KIMBERLYNN FAITH NOBLE of South Point, Ohio, 1 p.m., Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland.