For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
PARIS DELMORE ADKINS of South Point, Ohio, 2 p.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion.
BETTY LOU ANDERSON of Huntington, 11 a.m. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
ALVIN BAXTER BLEVINS of Catlettsburg, Ky., 12:30 p.m. Kenova Church of God; Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.
HESTER CHRISTIAN of Huntington, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary; Maple Hill Memorial at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova.
HELEN FERRELL HITCHINGS of Huntington, graveside rites 11 a.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
LOIS JEAN MARTIN of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.
ROSEMARY HAYMAN PATTERSON of Gallipolis, Ohio, graveside service 1 p.m. Patterson-Clonch Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.
ROBERTA WEBB RATCLIFF of Ceredo, 2 p.m. First Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Kenova.
DAVID LEE STEWART of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Pete Meadows Cemetery, Glenwood.