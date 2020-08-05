Essential reporting in volatile times.

Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.

VIRGINIA SUE HARMON of Point Pleasant, W.Va., graveside services 1 p.m., Forest Hills Cemetery, Flatrock, W.Va.

HELEN ANN JACKSON of Locust Grove, Va., formerly of Huntington, 11 a.m., Beard Mortuary, Huntington; Spring Hill Cemetery.

JOHN WILLIAM MAYFIELD of Huntington, 1 p.m., Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Deering, Ohio.

AUDREY LEE TACKETT DERIFIELD ORMANDY of Louisa, Ky., 1 p.m., Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; Derifield Cemetery, Clifford, Ky.

ASA RAMEY of Huntington, graveside service 2 p.m., Ramey Cemetery.

EMMA LUCILLE SKEENS of West Hamlin, W.Va., 2 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Due to public health concerns and state guidelines, gatherings are limited to 25 people with social distancing and wearing facial coverings.

EDITH MARIE ROBERTSON WATTS of Genoa, 11 a.m., Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.

